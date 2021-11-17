La. health officials recommend vaccine boosters for all adults

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has recommended all fully-vaccinated adults get an additional COVID-19 booster shot.

The LDH released guidelines on who is eligible for booster shots:

-Anyone 18 and older who completed their two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series 6 or more months ago

-Anyone 18 and older who received their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago

Individuals may choose which dose of booster shot they receive.

“By working together, we have made significant progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our state, which is why as we head into the holiday season it is critical that Louisianans get a booster shot as soon as they become eligible in order to protect themselves and their loved ones against the possibility of another surge,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Shot For 100 incentive is available for the rest of November.