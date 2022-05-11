90°
La. governor opposes bill that would charge mother with murder after an abortion

1 hour 28 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, May 11 2022 May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 1:43 PM May 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said he is against a proposal to charge women in Louisiana with murder if they followed through with an abortion.

The governor spoke publicly Wednesday on HB 813, which is scheduled to go to the House floor for debate on Thursday, calling the bill "problematic."

If approved by the Louisiana House and Senate, the governor ultimately has the power to veto the proposal.

The debate comes amid a leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing the Roe v. Wade ruling, which would lift federal protections for getting abortions. 

