La. governor opposes bill that would charge mother with murder after an abortion

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said he is against a proposal to charge women in Louisiana with murder if they followed through with an abortion.

The governor spoke publicly Wednesday on HB 813, which is scheduled to go to the House floor for debate on Thursday, calling the bill "problematic."

Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a deeply pro Life Catholic, tells the Rotary Club of BR that he opposes HB 813 by Rep. McCormick, which would criminalize abortion, IVF and many forms of contraception.



He calls the bill "problematic" and "patently unconstitutional."

If approved by the Louisiana House and Senate, the governor ultimately has the power to veto the proposal.

The debate comes amid a leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing the Roe v. Wade ruling, which would lift federal protections for getting abortions.