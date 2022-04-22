80°
La. firefighters find woman dead inside burning camper
JEANERETTE - A woman was found dead in south Louisiana after a camper caught fire Friday morning.
The Louisiana fire marshal's office said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Jones Road #1 and LA 318. After responding to the fire, the St. Mary Fire District found a woman dead inside the camper.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
