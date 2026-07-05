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La. 1019 in Livingston Parish to close as crews work to perform cross-drain replacement operations
LIVINGSTON — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that La. 1019 will be fully closed for a week as crews perform cross-drain replacement operations.
The closure on La. 1019 will take place near Hunstock Road on Monday at 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.
Motorists traveling on La. 1019 north may take La. 1024 east to La. 16, then north to re-intersect with La. 1019. Those traveling on La. 1019 south may take La. 16 south to La. 1024 west to re-intersect with La. 1019.
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Drivers in the area should use caution as they travel through construction sites and should remain on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
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