Kylie's enjoying time with her new baby; Meet Margaret, our fill-in co-anchor

BATON ROUGE - A new face joined the morning team of WBRZ's '2une-In' show Monday.

Margaret Dubuisson, a TV news veteran, will co-anchor the two-hour morning show with John Pastorek while regular host Kylie Dixon enjoys time with her new baby. Dixon and her husband, Brian, welcomed Addison Rae into their lives Monday, July 18.

Addison Rae was 9lbs ,12 oz.

"We are all doing great! Very sleep deprived... But it's worth it! Thank you to all our doctors and nurses," Dixon said. "A 9 pound, 12 ounce baby will take it out of you!"

"Addison can't wait to meet the 2une In family," she added.

Dubuisson will co-anchor '2une-In' Mondays and Tuesdays; News 2 weekend anchor Natalia Verdina will host the program with Pastorek on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Dixon will return after a few months with her husband and baby.

Margaret Dubuisson is known to many in the New Orleans area where she worked in television for almost two decades. She moved to Baton Rouge two-and-a-half years ago with her husband who took a job in the Capital Region.

'2une-In' airs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WBRZ Channel 2 Monday-Friday. The show also features meteorologist Josh Eachus, traffic reporter Ashley Fruge and live reporter Michael Vinsanau.

