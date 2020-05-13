74°
Latest Weather Blog
Krispy Kreme on Plank Road to reopen May 26
BATON ROUGE - An eatery that many Baton Rouge residents would consider a 'staple' in the community is reopening after shuttering since the summer of 2019.
Krispy Kreme on Plank Road is planning to open its doors to customers Tuesday, May 26.
Fern Garner, the store's General Manager, told WBRZ employees are reporting to work Wednesday (May 13) and throughout the remainder of the week for training and orientation.
The restaurant, which temporarily closed in June of last year to begin renovations, will have a brand new look for locals to enjoy as they pick up their favorite donuts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person injured in May 12 fire on Government Street
-
Gyms in EBR prepare to reopen
-
As gyms gear up to reopen, specific guidelines still uncertain
-
Live from the scene: Person critically injured in fire at vacant townhome...
-
Person seriously injured in fire at vacant townhome near Government St.
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints