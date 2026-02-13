62°
Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of Southdowns rolled through Baton Rouge on Friday night
BATON ROUGE — The Krewe of Southdowns rolled out Friday night.
Hundreds of people lined the parade route waiting for their chance to catch a throw from one of the dozens of floats and cars.
This is just the beginning of the Mardi Gras fun, with more parades to come in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Cause of death for dog shocks family, utility comes back following OYS...
-
Washington Street exit set to close Wednesday
-
'I couldn't sleep at all': Hammond neighborhood recovers after deadly shooting
-
The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore named grand marshal of Wearin' of the...
Sports Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...