Krewe of Gus Young celebrates Mardi Gras with second annual parade through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Celebrating its second year enjoying Mardi Gras festivities, the Krewe of Gus Young paraded - literally - through the capital city Saturday.

The Krewe hosts an annual Christmas parade but in 2024 decided to extend its festive reach to the spring.

Floats and ATVs alike drove down Acadian Thruway and onto Gus Young Avenue for the celebration in one of the first Mardi Gras parades of the season.