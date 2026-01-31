28°
Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of Denham Springs returns for 46th Anniversary
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Krewe of Denham Springs returned for its 46th anniversary on Saturday in Livingston Parish.
Families gathered to watch the parade as floats and bands marched on by.
"It's kid-friendly, it's family-friendly, it's family-oriented. We feel safe. We always come home with the most beads," Paradgoer Deanna Nelsen said.
The Grand Marshals for this year's parade were leaders from the Cajun Navy, a disaster non-profit.
Trending News
Organizers said the Grand Marshals commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2016 flood.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TPSO: Man accused of biting off part of woman's face now in...
-
Troopers: All eight inmates captured after Lake Providence escape; 3 escapees face...
-
Mistrial declared for murder charge in shooting that left one dead and...
-
Councilman Cleve Dunn booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison following indictment
-
5 people, including one child, injured in shooting at East Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...