Krewe of Comogo parade to roll in Plaquemine Sunday night

Photo: Facebook

PLAQUEMINE - The Krewe of Comogo Parade is rolling Sunday night at 7 p.m.

The parade will roll down Hwy 1 to Eden Street and then turn right onto Bellview Drive.

The Krewe was formed in memory of Brenda Comeaux, a board member of the Krewe of Okeanos and the first female Co-Ball Captain of the Krewe du Rois in 1988.

Click here for more information on Sunday night's parade.