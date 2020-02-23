66°
Krewe of Comogo parade to roll in Plaquemine Sunday night

By: WBRZ Staff
PLAQUEMINE - The Krewe of Comogo Parade is rolling Sunday night at 7 p.m. 

The parade will roll down Hwy 1 to Eden Street and then turn right onto Bellview Drive. 

The Krewe was formed in memory of Brenda Comeaux, a board member of the Krewe of Okeanos and the first female Co-Ball Captain of the Krewe du Rois in 1988.   

Click here for more information on Sunday night's parade. 

