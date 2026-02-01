Krewe of Chemin Neuf rolls its second-ever parade in New Roads

NEW ROADS — The Krewe of Chemin Neuf parade rolled for the second time ever in New Roads on Saturday.

Brightly lit floats, marching bands, dance teams and more groups made their way down the route, which organizers said was longer than last year's.

"It keeps getting better. The night parade, the floats are gorgeous, and everybody, great throws keep getting better, and it's family, and everybody has a good time," a parade-goer said.

The Krewe of Chemin Neuf is a non-profit that benefits rural hospitals and supports groups in Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana Parishes.