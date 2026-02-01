23°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krewe of Chemin Neuf rolls its second-ever parade in New Roads

2 hours 14 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, January 31 2026 Jan 31, 2026 January 31, 2026 10:58 PM January 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — The Krewe of Chemin Neuf parade rolled for the second time ever in New Roads on Saturday. 

Brightly lit floats, marching bands, dance teams and more groups made their way down the route, which organizers said was longer than last year's. 

"It keeps getting better. The night parade, the floats are gorgeous, and everybody, great throws keep getting better, and it's family, and everybody has a good time," a parade-goer said.

Trending News

The Krewe of Chemin Neuf is a non-profit that benefits rural hospitals and supports groups in Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana Parishes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days