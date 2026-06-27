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KnockFest transports visitors to a magical world at Knock Knock Children's Museum

1 hour 28 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 5:21 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum transported visitors to a fantastical world during its KnockFest event, a Children's Summer Fun Faire. 

The event, inspired by The Legend of King Arthur and the Sword in the Stone, encouraged guests to wear costumes featuring magical creatures like knights, princesses, fairies, dragons and wizards. 

The medieval festival included carnival-style games, sword-fighting demonstrations, unicorn rides and a petting zoo.

"KnockFest is all about bringing the wonder and imagination of childhood stories to life," said Christina
Melton. "The story of King Arthur reminds us that greatness can come from curiosity, courage, kindness,
and wisdom, values we strive to nurture in every child who walks through our doors."

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