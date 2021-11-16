Kitchen fire on Wenonah Street causes $25k in damages

BATON ROUGE - Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to a house fire in north Baton Rouge, Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a residence within the 3400 block of Wenonah Street shortly before 10 a.m. and officials say the blaze was the result of a grease fire in the home's kitchen.

No one was injured during the incident, but the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the number one cause of house fires is unattended cooking.

One study says that almost half -44 percent- of reported home fires started in the kitchen; sixty-six percent of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.