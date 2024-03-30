Kim Mulkey calls out LA Times column on LSU vs. UCLA: 'It was so sexist and they don't even know it'

ALBANY - After LSU's victory against UCLA Saturday, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey criticized a column by the Los Angeles Times.

The column, titled "Commentary: UCLA-LSU is America's sweethearts vs. its basketball villains," describes LSU as "[America's] debutantes", "Louisiana hot sauce" and the team "hellbent on dividing" women's basketball. He describes UCLA as "America's sweethearts", "milk and cookies" and "the team that wants to grow women’s basketball." Mulkey took exception to the comparisons and language.

"Debutantes? Take your phone out and Google dirty debutantes and tell me what it says," Mulkey said. "Dirty debutantes? Are you kidding me? I'm not gonna let you talk about 18-21 year old kids in that tone."

Mulkey criticized the commentary for pitting the matchup as "good versus evil", and said it was sexist to call UCLA "milk and cookies as well", saying she didn't want to let sexism continue in her career.

"You can criticize coaches all you want, that's our business. You can come at us and say 'you're the worst coach in America'... but the one thing I'm not gonna let you do is attack our young people. There are some things in this article you should be offended by as women. It was so sexist and they don't even know it."

Mulkey continued, as she said that she took issue with the article as a mother, grandmother and as a leader of people.

"How dare people attack kids like that? You don't have to like the way we play, you don't have to like the way we trash talk, you don't have to like any of that. We're good with that."

She then went on to criticize the article's idea that LSU basketball currently does not grow the game.

"How many of you have been to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and seen our games? How many of you have seen an SEC game we played on the road? You want to talk about growing the game? Go see our crowds, people. I don't get that, I'm sorry."

Mulkey then explained that she understood that she's "from a different generation," but she knows sexism when she sees it. She said LSU plays hard and competitive and that style was taught to her by "the greatest in this business" and said those coaches couldn't coach in this generation.