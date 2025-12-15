41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car catches fire outside Denham Springs store

1 hour 11 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, December 15 2025 Dec 15, 2025 December 15, 2025 4:45 PM December 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters responded to a car engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a Denham Springs store on Monday. 

WBRZ received video of the blaze, which showed the vehicle on fire outside of the O'Reilly Auto Parts along South Range Avenue. 

People in the area reported hearing loud booms and feeling vibrations before seeing the vehicle on fire. 

Trending News

Sources said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days