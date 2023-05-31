Kickoff time set for LSU football's first home game of 2023

BATON ROUGE - LSU's first home game of the 2023 season will have a nighttime kickoff in Tiger Stadium.

On Wednesday, LSU released the start times for its second and third games of the season. Week two will be a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at home against Grambling State. Week three's game will kick off at 11 a.m. in Starkville as the Tigers take on Mississippi State.

LSU's season-opener against Florida State, which will air on WBRZ Sept. 3, was already set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Orlando.