Kickoff time set for LSU football's first home game of 2023

Wednesday, May 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's first home game of the 2023 season will have a nighttime kickoff in Tiger Stadium. 

On Wednesday, LSU released the start times for its second and third games of the season. Week two will be a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at home against Grambling State. Week three's game will kick off at 11 a.m. in Starkville as the Tigers take on Mississippi State. 

LSU's season-opener against Florida State, which will air on WBRZ Sept. 3, was already set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Orlando.

