Kentwood woman killed in Monday morning car crash
PONCHATOULA - A Kentwood woman was killed Monday morning when her car crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.
State Police said 36-year-old Karrie Brumfield was driving along LA-22 near Dutch Lane in Ponchatoula around 5:30 a.m. when the accident happened. Brumfield died at the scene. Both the driver and a passenger from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers said toxicology samples were taken from both the drivers.
