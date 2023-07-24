93°
Kentwood woman killed in Monday morning car crash

Monday, July 24 2023
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - A Kentwood woman was killed Monday morning when her car crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. 

State Police said 36-year-old Karrie Brumfield was driving along LA-22 near Dutch Lane in Ponchatoula around 5:30 a.m. when the accident happened. Brumfield died at the scene. Both the driver and a passenger from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

Troopers said toxicology samples were taken from both the drivers. 

