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Kentwood road to be closed Monday for culvert replacement
KENTWOOD - B Alford Road in Kentwood will be closed Monday morning through early afternoon while crews replace a culvert.
Tangipahoa Parish government said the road will be closed near the intersection with La. Highway 1056 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
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No traffic will be allowed in the construction zone, but detours are posted in the area.
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