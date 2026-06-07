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Kentwood road to be closed Monday for culvert replacement

57 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 5:35 PM June 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - B Alford Road in Kentwood will be closed Monday morning through early afternoon while crews replace a culvert. 

Tangipahoa Parish government said the road will be closed near the intersection with La. Highway 1056 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

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No traffic will be allowed in the construction zone, but detours are posted in the area. 

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