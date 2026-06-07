Kentwood road to be closed Monday for culvert replacement

KENTWOOD - B Alford Road in Kentwood will be closed Monday morning through early afternoon while crews replace a culvert.

Tangipahoa Parish government said the road will be closed near the intersection with La. Highway 1056 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No traffic will be allowed in the construction zone, but detours are posted in the area.