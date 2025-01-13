No phones or internet after thief targets city hall in Kentwood

KENTWOOD — Kentwood City Hall's internet and telephones went out Monday after a thief stole copper from nearby electric poles, the town's government said.

The town said repairs are being made and updates will be made on social media as they are available.

"City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience," the town government said.

Kentwood Police said they are investigating the theft and do not have any updates to share yet.