65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentwood Fire Department chief dies; he was 72

54 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 5:47 PM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

KENTWOOD - The chief of the Kentwood Fire Department died at 72 on Friday.

Gerald Griffith, 72, served as fire chief of the Kentwood Fire Department before his death. A memorial service is currently set for Tuesday, March 25, at First Baptist Church in Kentwood with the time to be announced.

Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1 ordered all flags to fly at half staff "in honor of Chief Griffith's incredible service to his community."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days