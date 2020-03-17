74°
Kentucky man with COVID-19 refused to remain hospitalized, so deputies are surrounding his house

3 hours 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 10:55 AM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

NELSON COUTNY, KY - A Kentucky patient who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus reportedly checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice.

According to CNN, officials have surrounded his house to prevent him from spreading the illness.

The patient is described as a 53-year-old man from Nelson County who local officials have placed under 'forced isolation.' 

The man is one of the first 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. 

When speaking of forced isolation, the state's governor, Andy Beshear, said, "It's a step I hoped that I'd never have to take."

"But I can't allow one person who we know has this virus to refuse to protect their neighbors."  

At first, Beshear didn't describe just how the government had 'forced' the unnamed man to remain in isolation.

But this week, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told the Kentucky Standard that deputies will park outside of the man's home for 24 hours a day for two weeks. The patient is cooperating now, Pineiroa said.

  

