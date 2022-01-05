Kenilworth Science and Tech Charter School transitioning to virtual instruction due to COVID

BATON ROUGE - Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School announced Wednesday that it will transition to fully virtual instruction beginning Thursday and that on Wednesday, students should not report to school.

An update on the school's facebook page explained, "Due to the number of staff and students testing positive for COVID-19 this week, we cannot run an efficient in-person program.

Therefore, we have had to make the difficult decision to transition to fully virtual instruction.

On Wednesday, January 5th students should not report to the building. Instead, they will access their school work from Schoology.

Virtual live classes begin on Thursday, January 6th."