'Keeps getting worse:' Flooding around interstate construction concerns nearby businesses, residents

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, WBRZ reported that some businesses on Kalurah Street near the Perkins Road overpass had flooded several times recently during rain events. It's something they haven't experienced before and question drainage along the I-10 widening project.

On Wednesday, 2 On Your Side met with a homeowner in that area on Baywood Avenue who is going through the same thing. A large workshop behind his home backs up to the construction project. Like many properties in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area, Dawson Ellis flooded in 2016. Years went by, and things were fine. In December 2024, his property started flooding repeatedly. It's now flooded at least six or seven times, and Ellis has complained each time to the contractor, Kiewit-Boh.

"It just keeps getting worse and worse," said Ellis.

A fresh water line on the side of his shop shows where water levels reached about a foot high. Ellis said that when the ditch overflows, it rushes into his yard and fills his property.

Inside his workshop are a lot of personal items, including a beloved Volkswagen, sinker cypress, exercise equipment and tools, some of which have received significant water damage beyond repair.

"And I've brought it to their attention since 2024, which is kind of amazing that DOTD says they haven't heard any complaints, I've clearly complained since then," said Ellis.

Several businesses down the street from Ellis have also flooded. On Monday night, BLDG 5 took in a couple of inches of water during dinner service. Bet-R says they had water intrude in their parking lot and front entrance. The dumpster at the end of Ellisalde Street appeared to be floating in water that filled the area.

Even so, DOTD told WBRZ on Tuesday that they haven't had any reported issues with drainage on the I-10 widening project.

Ellis has flooded so many times that, in anticipation of storms, he cut a hole in his fence so he can have access to the drains. He clears out debris covering the drains to make sure the water has a place to go. It's something he did Monday morning, just before the rainstorm Monday evening.

DOTD says they keep the drains clear.

"I will go consecutive days, and nothing's been touched," said Ellis.

Since 2024, Ellis has been in active communication with Kiewet-Boh. Each time there is an incident or concern, he sends a message to his contact.

"It's just frustrating at this point," he said.

Ellis says that before construction started, he didn't have an issue. Kiewet-Boh says Ellis' situation preexists the interstate widening project, but there are plans to make improvements.

"Future project phases include plans to upgrade the system to accommodate increased drainage capacity," said Kiewet-Boh spokesperson Brandie Bordelon.

"We are coordinating closely with DOTD to identify additional solutions to address concerns in this area. All drainage west of Elissalde Street flows toward City Park Lake, and Mr. Ellis' property is situated at one of the lowest elevation points within this drainage area. Inlet protection covers have been installed on all drains and are routinely inspected to ensure they remain free of debris and function properly. Additionally, we are working to improve the ditch near I-10 from Ebony Avenue and Elissalde Street."

Ellis tells WBRZ that the water flows from his home toward Elissalde Street, and a hydrology map provided by Kiewit-Boh shows Elissalde Street is the lowest point, not his property.