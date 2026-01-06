71°
Latest Weather Blog
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful gets big surprise donation from local roofing company
BATON ROUGE — Keep Tiger Town Beautiful got a surprise donation from a local roofing company on Tuesday.
The owner of Premier South Roofing presented the organization with a $20,000 check, as well as trash bags, gloves, gas cards and more supplies to help them pick up litter across the capital area.
"He told me he had a surprise for me, but I had no idea it was going to be this big. So Baton Rouge and St. George are going to look great in 26. We've got hundreds of volunteers working all day and every day, and we're just so blessed," KTTB director Jennifer Richardson said.
Trending News
KTTB's next clean-up is on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful gets big surprise donation from local roofing company
-
Ambrosia bakery kicks off Carnival season on King's Day
-
Oscar Lofton, former Southeastern football coach and athletic director, dies at 87
-
Ponchatoula Police arrest man accused of Murray Road drive-by shooting
-
EBRSO: Man arrested after armed robbery at Motel 6 on Rieger Road