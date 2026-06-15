Keep Louisiana Beautiful launches first statewide waterway litter effort

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is launching its first statewide waterway litter cleanup effort, covering the entire month of September.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Keep Louisiana Beautiful hosted a news conference at The Water Institute in Baton Rouge on Monday to officially launch Love Our Waterways.

The effort encouraged volunteers, businesses, schools, civic organizations and community groups to help remove litter and debris from Louisiana's rivers, lakes, bayous, beaches and shorelines.

"We know that 80% of marine litter starts on land. Litter blows into our waterways, causing pollution and killing fish and wildlife. It's time to prioritize our waterways and ensure that our rivers, lakes and bayous are clean and beautiful for future generations," said Keep Louisiana Beautiful Executive Director Susan Russell.

The initiative was inspired by the record-breaking success of Love the Boot Week. Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and The Water Institute joined Nungesser at the announcement, where he called on all Louisianans in every parish to volunteer this September.