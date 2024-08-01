95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Keep away from cops' law takes effect Thursday; mandates 25-foot buffer around police activity

Thursday, August 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new state law took effect Thursday that requires that people stay at least 25 feet away from police officers who are working.

The attorney general's office said Thursday that the law was needed to protect cops and that the restrictions were reasonable. Critics fear the law could make it more difficult to monitor police activity. 

“If you have to be 25 feet away, you're not going to be able to help bring some type of change. You need to see and be able to report,” Rep. Edmond Jordan told WBRZ after the law passed in May. "I think we need to challenge it. I think we need to fight it.”

The attorney general's office said it would welcome a challenge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed similar legislation in 2023, believing the restrictions to be unconstitutional.

