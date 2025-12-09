Keep an eye out for shooting stars this weekend

Among the most dazzling meteor shower displays, the Geminids will peak this weekend (December 13-14) across the globe. Under ideal conditions, skywatchers could see up to 120 meteors per hour.

Luckily, this year’s waning crescent moon won’t wash out the show. Darker skies will make a better viewing experience, unlike the Perseids this past August, when moonlight overshadowed most meteor streaks. The final element to consider is cloud cover. Find the latest forecast updates as the weekend approaches HERE.

Observers in dark, rural locations stand the best chance of seeing over 100 meteors per hour. A typical suburban area should expect fewer meteors per hour, perhaps up to 30. In urban areas with heavy light pollution, like Baton Rouge or New Orleans, that number could drop even more. To maximize the viewing experience:

• Find a rural area, away from city lights.

• View several hours after sunset. The best window will be between 10 p.m. and dawn.

• Look for Jupiter. It will be near the constellation Gemini, where the meteors will appear to originate.

• Be patient! It may take a few minutes or longer to see a meteor.

Meteor showers happen when Earth passes through a trail of dust and debris in space. In the case of the Geminids, Earth crosses the debris trail from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. This is different from most meteor showers, which result from comets. Tiny particles that make up the debris trail hit the atmosphere at 78,000 miles per hour, burning up and creating bright streaks seen from the ground as meteors.

The Geminid meteor shower is an annual winter event, peaking around December 13-14 with a dazzling show. The name comes from the constellation Gemini, where meteors appear to originate from — otherwise known as the radiant point.

