Juvenile seriously hurt after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile victim was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting just off Florida Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. on Windsor Drive just north of Florida Boulevard. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.
