Juvenile seriously hurt after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

Thursday, June 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile victim was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting just off Florida Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. on Windsor Drive just north of Florida Boulevard. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

