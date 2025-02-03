71°
Juvenile jailed in Zachary shooting
ZACHARY - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday evening after one person was shot at a Zachary apartment complex.
The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Garden View Apartments complex near Lee and Main streets. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No information about what charges the juvenile faces has been released.
