Juvenile jailed in Zachary shooting

4 days 8 hours 19 minutes ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 12:20 PM January 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday evening after one person was shot at a Zachary apartment complex. 

The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Garden View Apartments complex near Lee and Main streets. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No information about what charges the juvenile faces has been released. 

