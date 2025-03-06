54°
Juvenile injured after friend accidentally discharged gun

By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GABRIEL - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a friend accidentally shot a gun they were playing with and the bullet hit him in the arm. 

The St. Gabriel Police Department said its officers were called for a shooting Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.. A woman said her son was shot and she was taking him to the hospital. 

It was later found that the boy and a friend were playing with a gun when his friend accidentally fired it, hitting the other boy in the arm. 

The boy's injury was not life-threatening. 

Officers said guns should always be kept out the hands of children and that they were grateful this incident did not end in tragedy. 

