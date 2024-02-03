52°
Juvenile charged with first-degree murder escapes from OJJ custody in Franklin
ST. MARY PARISH - A juvenile charged with first-degree murder escaped from the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice while on an escorted trip in Franklin Friday evening, according to St. Mary Parish deputies.
Kimmy Dauntain Jr., charged with simple battery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, first-degree murder, and second-degree murder - accessory after the fact, was last seen wearing a black and white jumpsuit.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dauntain can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, or the Franklin Police Department.
