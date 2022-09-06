80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Juvenile arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10

By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a juvenile driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning.  

Louisiana State Police said the pursuit was very short, but that it involved a juvenile driver and a stolen vehicle. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested the driver near the Bluff Road overpass.

This is a developing story.

