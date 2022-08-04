Juvenile among two injured in double shooting late Wednesday night

89°
Thursday, August 04 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a young girl, were injured in a double shooting late Wednesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers are investigating reports of a shooting Wednesday night shortly before midnight on Evangeline Street.

Two people were injured, according to police: a man and a young girl.

Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

