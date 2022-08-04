89°
Juvenile among two injured in double shooting late Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a young girl, were injured in a double shooting late Wednesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers are investigating reports of a shooting Wednesday night shortly before midnight on Evangeline Street.
Two people were injured, according to police: a man and a young girl.
Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
