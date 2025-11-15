Latest Weather Blog
'Just 9 deputies work to protect all 139,000 of you:' Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office responds after failed vote
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish voters Saturday rejected a sales tax proposal that would raise nearly $25 million to boost sheriff's department operations over the next decade.
Voters in March had rejected, by a 52-48 margin, a perpetual three-quarter-cent sales tax. Complete but unofficial returns Saturday night showed the 10-year proposal failing by an even wider margin at 57-43.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker had campaigned at local markets, telling voters what they could get for an extra 75 cents on a $100 grocery bill.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office responded after the failed vote, saying they will continue to work "understaffed and underfunded."
"The men and women of the TPSO deserve better; better wages and much needed additional manpower," TPSO said on social media. "Sleep tight tonight, Tangipahoa, while just 9 deputies work to protect all 139,000 of you."
Voters also considered renewing a 4-mill property tax for the local parish health units. The levy was estimated to bring in $3.1 million a year between 2027 and 2036. That failed with a 52-48 margin.
Trending News
A 2-mill property tax to build and maintain public works projects in Hammond, along with road lighting districts throughout the parish, received widespread support with a 61-39 margin of approval
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss