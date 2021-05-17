Jury selection expected to begin in 2018 Livingston Parish murder case

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Jury selection is expected to take place Monday, in regards to a 2018 murder case linked to a man named Michael Collins.

Collins was accused of slaying Frank and Patricia Gurley, a middle-aged Denham Springs couple who were found beaten to death at their place of business, National Pool Builders Inc.

An autopsy revealed that the two, both in their seventies, died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Authorities discovered that Collins lived in a rented mobile home on the Gurley's property.

Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the couple tried to evict Collins from the property shortly before they were killed, but an official motive for the crime remains unclear.

According to officials, Collins allegedly murdered the Gurleys and then fled in their truck.

He was arrested in Kentucky before authorities returned him to Louisiana in December of 2018.

Collins has already been formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder.