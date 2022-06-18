Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes

BATON ROUGE- Families from all over the city gathered downtown early Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.

"It's also called the Black Fourth of July" Brenda Chairs said. "Black people was emancipated and that means freedom."

"A group of slaves in Galveston Texas were not aware President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation for almost two years later. So, they found out in 1865, their celebration of freedom on June 19, in 1865 became Juneteenth" Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said.

Mayor Broome says it's more than a celebration- a time for unity.

"It really warms my heart to see all of the people out today," Broome said.

Part of that unity included a caravan driving through the city bringing the celebration to nearby neighborhoods.

"There's a lot of community support, and black businesses growing. That is exactly what we need," Chairs said.

People like Chairs happy to be out of the house, and celebrating with her friends.

"I'm having a great time, if they aren't I am. I'm having enough fun for them all," Chairs said.

Across the river, Port Allen hosted a celebration, including rides and live music in Williams and Lee Park. It ends on Sunday.

