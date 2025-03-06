Judge shoots down Impact Charter parents' lawsuit attempting to remove newly appointed board

BATON ROUGE — A judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education by parents of Impact Charter School students.

The lawsuit alleged that BESE had violated open meeting laws when it removed Impact's board of directors and replaced the body with a new slate of board members in February. The lawsuit was attempting to stop BESE's new board from taking control of the school.

Judge Don Johnson ruled that BESE did not violate any laws when it removed the Impact board in the wake of the chaos spurred by a legislative audit of the Baker school that found that Impact CEO Chakesha Scott had allegedly misappropriated nearly $2.5 million in funds.

Scott, who has been put on leave, is accused of paying for international trips and other personal expenses with the school money.

The parents requested a temporary restraining order that would have stopped the new board from assuming control. Another suit in federal court filed on behalf of Impact's parent company Education Explosion by attorney Ron Haley is still pending.

Previous attempts at temporary restraining orders were shot down.