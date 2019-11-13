Judge refuses to set bond for Shreveport man accused of threatening President Trump

Friedrich Ishola Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT – Tuesday morning, a federal judge refused to set bond for a Shreveport man accused of threatening President Trump on social media.

According to KTBS, U.S. Magistrate District Judge Mark Hornsby told 31-year-old Friedrich Ishola that bond could not be set on his federal charge because of a parole hold on pending charges in state court. If bond is set in state court, then Hornsby said he will reconsider bond on the federal charge.

A criminal complaint filed by a U.S. Secret Service agent in the U.S. District Court in Shreveport states that Ishola was arrested Nov. 6 on a federal charge of “threats against president and successors to the presidency.”

The alleged threat was discovered by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s investigators who’d previously obtained arrest warrants for Ishola on a charge of cyberstalking.

This charge was in connection to a separate investigation related to comments made on his Facebook page.

Ishola told Judge Hornsby he suffers from health problems and requires medication and the judge assured Ishola that U.S. Marshals would address his concerns.

In a memorandum order filed Friday, Hornsby noted Ishola was taken to a Shreveport hospital. To ensure that Ishola continued to receive reasonable access to his attorneys while under treatment, Judge Hornsby wrote the following to the medical facilities involved, “It is important that Mr. Ishola’s attorneys be able to visit him there to prepare for an upcoming hearing.”