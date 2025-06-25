75°
Judge Eboni Johnson Rose returns to 19th JDC after nearly year-long suspension
BATON ROUGE — Judge Eboni Johnson Rose is back on the bench Wednesday after serving an unpaid suspension.
Rose was suspended from her post at the 19th JDC in August 2024. The Judiciary Commission suspended her after a series of controversial cases she presided over, including one where she convicted Baton Rouge Police officer Donald Steele of a crime that did not exist, the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported.
Rose also took more than the legal amount of time off an arsonist’s sentence, something she later called a “regrettable oversight.”
The judge’s lawyer said that none of her errors were intended to benefit her.
The Judicial Commission board later ordered her to pay over $11,000 for the cost of their investigation.
