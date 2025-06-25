78°
Latest Weather Blog
Judge Eboni Johnson Rose returns to 19th JDC after nearly year-long suspension
BATON ROUGE — Judge Eboni Johnson Rose is back on the bench Wednesday after serving an unpaid suspension.
Rose was suspended from her post at the 19th JDC in August 2024. The Judiciary Commission suspended her after a series of controversial cases she presided over, including one where she convicted Baton Rouge Police officer Donald Steele of a crime that did not exist, the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported.
Rose also took more than the legal amount of time off an arsonist’s sentence, something she later called a “regrettable oversight.”
The judge’s lawyer said that none of her errors were intended to benefit her.
Trending News
The Judicial Commission board later ordered her to pay over $11,000 for the cost of their investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
Prairieville dental clinic offering free treatments on Wednesday
-
Fundraisers announced for family of officer struck along Joor Road
-
Southeastern graduate student wins Emmy for animation work
Sports Video
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday