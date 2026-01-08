Latest Weather Blog
Judge Alvin Batiste Jr. retiring after 23 years serving on 18th JDC bench
PLAQUEMINE — Judge Alvin Batiste Jr., who has served as a judge in the 18th JDC for 23 years, is retiring, WBRZ learned Thursday.
Batiste is set to retire from his bench serving the people of West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee and Iberville parishes at the end of the month.
The 70-year-old judge began his legal career in the 1980s as an officer and lawyer for the United States Navy Judge Advocate General Corp. Following his 1985 honorable discharge, he worked as an East Baton Rouge Parish public defender and as an assistant attorney general for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Trending News
Batiste then moved to Iberville where he opened a law firm with his late wife before being elected judge in Iberville Parish in 2002, running unopposed for the next two decades.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person taken to hospital after South 15th Street shooting early Thursday...
-
Movies at Manship brings classic films, private screenings to downtown theater this...
-
New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford closing its doors after more than...
-
Attorney for Rob Reiner's son resigns but says his client is not...
-
State Police issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old New Orleans woman
Sports Video
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season
-
LSU men's basketball can't survive sluggish first half to beat South Carolina