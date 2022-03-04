Juban's Restaurant prepares for April 2022 grand reopening

BATON ROUGE - Renovations are well underway for one of the most iconic Baton Rouge restaurants.

Juban's Restaurant shut down at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and used that downtime to plan out a major rebranding.

A new logo, menu and color scheme are among the features being added to the restaurant of 40 years.

"Even when you look at it, you might think we’re far away, but it comes together really quickly," executive chief Peter Sclafani said.

On the outside, construction materials inhabit the spot where a new outdoor dining area will be. The new patio is among one of the features the owners are excited to reveal to the public.

“One of the things we’re most excited about is outdoor dining here. You can see we’re on our new patio, and we’re gonna add a lot of seating here, and it’s going to be connected to something new called the Hallelujah bar," Sclafani said.

The upgrades are a mix of modern and classic, incorporating some of the elements from the old Juban's that customers are familiar with.

The Atrium bar and wine room remain intact, along with menu items such as the Hallelujah crab and fish Adrian.

“So the big question is… what about the Atrium bar? Well, as you can see, we did not get rid of the Atrium bar. It’s probably the most popular part about Juban’s Restaurant," co-owner Michael Boudreaux said.

Originally set for the beginning of the year, the reopening has been slightly delayed, but the owners are confident everything will be in order for a grand opening on April 4.

Juban's is hiring staff for all positions and taking reservations for private events.