JP's Fourth celebrations: The Baton Rouge Concert Band

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's the Fourth of July! This year, WBRZ's John Pastorek is sharing his favorite ways to celebrate Independence Day around the capital city. 

Next, strike up the band: the Baton Rouge Concert Band!

The BRCB will host its annual Independence Day Concert Friday at 7 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood. Come by and enjoy some patriotic music before heading out to fireworks displays, like WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi!

