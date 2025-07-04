JP's Fourth celebrations: Serving up BBQ at Cou-yon's

BATON ROUGE - One thing is for sure: No Independence Day celebration is complete without some good old-fashioned BBQ.

Whether you're not grill-savvy or you're just craving some homestyle cooking, Cou-yon's is proving the west side is the best side.

Take a trip with JP across the Mississippi and check out a local favorite. Something may catch your eye, and who knows? Maybe Cou-yon's will be a part of your celebration this year!