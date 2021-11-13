Joey Chestnut places 2nd in pizza eating competition near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Competitive eater Joey Chestnut lost at his own game Saturday afternoon and was out-eaten by winner Geoff Esper.

Fat Boy's Pizza held their second-annual 2-foot slice pizza eating competition before the LSU and Arkansas football game. Chestnut placed second, eating four and a half slices in 10 minutes.

FULL RESULTS @eatfatboyspizza 2-foot slices. All in 10 mins:

1. Geoff Esper 4 5/8

2. Joey Chestnut 4.5

3. Adrian Morgan 2 3/4

4. George Chiger 2

5. Mike Whities 1.75

6. Jocelyn Walker and Jason Krause 1

8. Scott Levine and T-Bob Hebert .75

10. Dr Rovtar 2/3rds



Thanks to all pic.twitter.com/izZ2LMeIU3 — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) November 13, 2021

In 2019, Chestnut ate six-and-a-half slices of pizza during the Fat Bay's Pizza eating competition in Metairie.