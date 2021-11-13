51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Joey Chestnut places 2nd in pizza eating competition near LSU

57 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 5:17 PM November 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Competitive eater Joey Chestnut lost at his own game Saturday afternoon and was out-eaten by winner Geoff Esper. 

Fat Boy's Pizza held their second-annual 2-foot slice pizza eating competition before the LSU and Arkansas football game. Chestnut placed second, eating four and a half slices in 10 minutes.

Trending News

In 2019, Chestnut ate six-and-a-half slices of pizza during the Fat Bay's Pizza eating competition in Metairie.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days