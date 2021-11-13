51°
Latest Weather Blog
Joey Chestnut places 2nd in pizza eating competition near LSU
BATON ROUGE - Competitive eater Joey Chestnut lost at his own game Saturday afternoon and was out-eaten by winner Geoff Esper.
Fat Boy's Pizza held their second-annual 2-foot slice pizza eating competition before the LSU and Arkansas football game. Chestnut placed second, eating four and a half slices in 10 minutes.
FULL RESULTS @eatfatboyspizza 2-foot slices. All in 10 mins:— Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) November 13, 2021
1. Geoff Esper 4 5/8
2. Joey Chestnut 4.5
3. Adrian Morgan 2 3/4
4. George Chiger 2
5. Mike Whities 1.75
6. Jocelyn Walker and Jason Krause 1
8. Scott Levine and T-Bob Hebert .75
10. Dr Rovtar 2/3rds
Thanks to all pic.twitter.com/izZ2LMeIU3
Trending News
In 2019, Chestnut ate six-and-a-half slices of pizza during the Fat Bay's Pizza eating competition in Metairie.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
-
One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near...
-
Salvation Army eases COVID restrictions for volunteers
-
Stacks of shopping carts in neighborhoods causing headaches for residents
-
Supply chain woes impacting Christmas tree shopping this holiday season