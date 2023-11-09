79°
Joe Burrow reveals his stance on whether Ohio State can claim him as an NFL QB
CINCINNATI - Joe Burrow gave his opinion on whether Ohio State can claim him as a quarterback they developed.
Burrow, who sat on the bench for Ohio State for four years before transferring to LSU for two years, made a key distinction in how he thought about the schools.
"I went to school at Ohio State," Burrow said. "I played football at LSU."
Joe Burrow: "I went to school at Ohio State. I played football at LSU."— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 8, 2023
Joe Burrow made his own statement on why OSU should or shouldn't claim him as one of their own in the NFL. #Buckeyes #LSUTigers @fox19 pic.twitter.com/sedLyY0HnC
Considering the quarterback spent his playing days at LSU, along with winning the Heisman and National Championship there, his line of reasoning makes sense.
