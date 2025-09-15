81°
Joe Burrow out for at least three months after toe injury in Bengals-Jaguars game
CINCINNATI — Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for at least three months following a toe injury he sustained during the Bengals' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reports.
Burrow will need toe surgery, and that will likely sideline him for a minimum of three months, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday morning.
The Heisman-winner left the game after the injury to his left foot in the second quarter of the 31-27 win over Jacksonville. He left the locker room with a boot, walking out on crutches.
ESPN sources: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will need toe surgery that will sideline him a minimum of three months. pic.twitter.com/g8AiFectwX— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025
