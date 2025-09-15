81°
Joe Burrow out for at least three months after toe injury in Bengals-Jaguars game

Monday, September 15 2025
Source: ESPN
By: Domenic Purdy

CINCINNATI — Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for at least three months following a toe injury he sustained during the Bengals' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reports. 

Burrow will need toe surgery, and that will likely sideline him for a minimum of three months, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday morning. 

The Heisman-winner left the game after the injury to his left foot in the second quarter of the 31-27 win over Jacksonville. He left the locker room with a boot, walking out on crutches. 

