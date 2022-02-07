58°
Joe Burrow, Drew Brees meet ahead of Super Bowl 56
BATON ROUGE - Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, two Louisiana sports legends, got together a week before Burrow is set to play in Super Bowl 56.
The pair of quarterbacks met up in Cincinnati last week as part of a Super Bowl special at NBC Sports, where Brees now works as a sportscaster.
The last time the two were pictured together, Brees was speaking with Burrow ahead of LSU's National Championship win in January 2020. At the time, Burrow told Brees he was the reason he became a Saints fan.
From meeting before the national championship to meeting before #SBLVI— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 7, 2022
Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m..
