Report: Joe Burrow carted off the field due to torn ACL
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had to be carted off the field after a big hit during the third quarter of the Bengals vs. Washington Football Team game.
The team has listed the injury as a lower leg injury.
Here's the Joe Burrow injury, this is awful if it's serious.pic.twitter.com/T51LF5mFU9— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020
Players from both teams surrounded Joe Burrow as he was carted off the field ??— ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020
(via @JPFinlayNBCS)pic.twitter.com/Qp1FUsfR3p
Around and hour after Burrow was carted he thanked everyone for all of his support on Twitter.
Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year?— Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020
According to a report, Burrow is suffering from a torn ACL.
#Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL based on the initial diagnosis, source said. There may be additional damage. Burrow signaled it with his tweet, but the MRI confirming the injury would end his stellar rookie season.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020
Burrow had thrown for 2,485 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.
