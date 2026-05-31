Jody's Law goes into effect Aug. 1, strengthening Louisiana's hit-and-run law

BATON ROUGE - Back in March of last year, 20-year-old Jody Mann was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Reinninger Road in Denham Springs. She died in the hospital the following month.

"I take it moment by moment. Some moments are a lot harder than others, and you know some moments are just kind of coasting through," Mann's mother, Holly Crow, said.

But Crow has never stopped fighting for her daughter. At the beginning of this year, she began working with State Representative Vanessa Lafleur.

"This bill, 806, is intended to strengthen Louisiana's hit-and-run statute. We're hoping to get it through the process, and it will become Jody's law," Lafleur said during a committee meeting back in April.

'Jody's Law,' signed by Governor Jeff Landry this month, will create an alert system that will ensure information like the description of the car that committed the hit-and-run, injuries, and the direction the car took off in is shared with all law enforcement agencies in the state after a hit-and-run occurs. That system will be managed by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, along with State police.

"That essentially gets the information out quicker, so the people can be found quicker. It gives them less time to destroy evidence or hide or anything else they might do," Crow said.

The law also requires the accused to go before a judge before getting bail.

"With Jody's case, the person was arrested and was out by the time we were even notified that they had been arrested," Crow said.

While helping create legislation, Crow has also been taking a stand outside the courthouse, as the man who allegedly hit Jody in the hit- and- run, Brandon Chenevert, is still going through the court process.

"We've got a ways to go with ours, and I mean we will be there at every court date. We're not letting this go; we're not backing down on it. My daughter deserved way better than she got, and I will fight for that," Crow said.

Crow says she plans to help work on more legislation pertaining to hit-and-run laws next legislative session.